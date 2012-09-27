FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-US muni bond funds report $592 mln inflows - Lipper
#Funds News
September 27, 2012 / 8:56 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-US muni bond funds report $592 mln inflows - Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds posted $592 million of net inflows in the week ended Sept. 26, up from $256 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average was positive at $482 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Weekly flows into the funds, popular with retail investors, have been positive since December 2011 with the exception of the week ended April 11.

High-yield funds reported net inflows of $135 million after posting net outflows of $95.1 million in the week ended Sept 20.

Net inflows to exchange-traded municipal funds fell to $14.9 million from $37 million the previous week.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended Sept. 26 showed retail investors bought 2.0 bonds for each one they sold, unchanged from the previous three weeks. The total number of bonds bought was 60,256, while the number of bonds sold was 29,603. The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.

