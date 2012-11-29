FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. muni bond funds report $545 mln inflows -Lipper
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 10:16 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. muni bond funds report $545 mln inflows -Lipper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $545 million of net inflows in the week ended Nov. 28, down from a revised $1.07 billion of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average was positive at $796 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Lipper on Monday revised inflows for the week ended Nov. 21 to $1.07 billion from $1.822 billion after it cleared up a reporting discrepancy with a Goldman Sachs fund.

Municipal bond funds, popular with retail investors, have attracted net weekly inflows for nearly a year, barring two periods - the weeks ended April 11 and Oct. 31.

In the latest week, high-yield funds had inflows of $124 million, down from $253 million in the previous week.

Flows into exchange-traded municipal bond funds fell to $54 million from $86 million in The week ended Nov. 21.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended Nov. 28 showed retail investors bought 1.6 bonds for each one they sold, down from 1.9 the previous week. The total number of bonds bought was 41,236, while the number of bonds sold was 26,446.

The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
