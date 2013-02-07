FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. municipal bond funds report $109 mln weekly inflows
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-U.S. municipal bond funds report $109 mln weekly inflows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. municipal bond funds posted $109 million of net inflows in the week ended Feb. 6, compared with $573.6 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $749.2 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Investors poured money into the funds through most of 2012 until the final two weeks of the year, when there were outflows totaling more than $2.7 billion. But lately investors have returned, with five straight weeks of inflows.

Inflows into exchange-traded funds in the latest week were $9.5 million, nearly half the $19.3 million the week before. Meanwhile, investors moved $21.5 million into high-yield funds, a steep drop from the $82.8 million of inflows the previous week.

Retail investors bought 1.7 bonds for every one they sold in the week ended Feb. 6, up from a ratio of 1.6 the prior week, according to BondDesk Group. The total number of bonds bought was 60,846, while the number of bonds sold was 35,536.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.