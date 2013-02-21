UPDATE 1-US muni bond funds post $291.5 mln weekly inflows-Lipper

Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds posted $291.5 million of net inflows in the week ended Feb. 20, compared to $490.9 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

In a seventh straight week of inflows, the four-week moving average remained positive at $366.26 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Investors also put money into high-yield funds, with $42.4 million of net inflows compared to $106.39 million the week before, and the inflows into exchange-traded funds inched up to$63.02 million from $62.88 million the prior week.

Retail investors bought 1.6 bonds for every one they sold in the week ended Feb. 20, a dip from the 1.7 during the previous week, according to BondDesk Group.

The number of bonds bought totaled 47,592, while the number of bonds sold was 29,129.