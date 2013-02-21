FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-US muni bond funds post $291.5 mln weekly inflows-Lipper
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 9:51 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-US muni bond funds post $291.5 mln weekly inflows-Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds posted $291.5 million of net inflows in the week ended Feb. 20, compared to $490.9 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

In a seventh straight week of inflows, the four-week moving average remained positive at $366.26 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Investors also put money into high-yield funds, with $42.4 million of net inflows compared to $106.39 million the week before, and the inflows into exchange-traded funds inched up to$63.02 million from $62.88 million the prior week.

Retail investors bought 1.6 bonds for every one they sold in the week ended Feb. 20, a dip from the 1.7 during the previous week, according to BondDesk Group.

The number of bonds bought totaled 47,592, while the number of bonds sold was 29,129.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.