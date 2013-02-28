FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. muni funds weekly inflows rise to $323.8 mln -Lipper
#Market News
February 28, 2013 / 10:16 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. muni funds weekly inflows rise to $323.8 mln -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds posted $323.8 million of net inflows in the week ended Feb. 27, compared to $291.5 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $303.8 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Investors also put money into high-yield funds, with $69.9 million of net inflows compared to $42.4 million the week before. Inflows into exchange-traded funds tumbled to $11.9 million from $63.02 million the prior week.

Retail investors bought 1.7 bonds for every one they sold in the week ended Feb. 27, a bit up 1.6 during the previous week, according to BondDesk Group.

The number of bonds bought totaled 62,225, while the number of bonds sold was 35,768.

