US municipal bond funds post $112.5 mln in weekly outflows-Lipper

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds reported net weekly outflows of $112.5 million in the week ended March 13, after outflows of $96.9 million the previous week, according to Lipper.

That helped push the four-week moving average down to $101.49 million of inflows from the previous week’s $252.35 million of inflows. For two months, investor money poured into municipal bond funds before reversing last week, according to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.

Exchange-traded funds, however, showed hefty inflows of $207.6 million in the latest week, the largest on record going back to 2007.