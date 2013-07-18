FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Muni funds post 8th straight week of outflows -Lipper
#Market News
July 18, 2013 / 9:44 PM / 4 years ago

Muni funds post 8th straight week of outflows -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Investors pulled a net $1.56 billion from U.S. municipal bond funds in the week ended July 17, the eighth straight week of net outflows and the largest in three weeks, data from fund-tracking firm Lipper showed on Thursday.

The week’s withdrawals were up 30 percent from the previous week, when $1.2 billion was redeemed. It marked the most withdrawn since the week ended June 26, when a record $4.53 billion was pulled from the sector.

Investors have pulled just over $2 billion a week from muni funds over the past four weeks on average, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

