UPDATE 1-US muni bond funds post highest outflows in 19 months -Lipper

By Hilary Russ July 2 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $1.2 billion out of U.S. municipal bond funds in the week ended July 1, the highest level of outflows in 19 months, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday. The reasons for the huge outflows were not immediately clear, but they came as the long-running Puerto Rican debt crisis hit a new low mark. A report from former International Monetary Fund economists on Monday showed the commonwealth in dire need of reform. In addition, the commonwealth's governor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla, asked for a payment moratorium after the report said the U.S. territory's $72 billion debt load was unsustainable. Puerto Rico, however, was able to make its July 1 payments of about $1 billion to creditors, alleviating fears of an imminent default. A big coupon reinvestment on July 1 may also have skewed this week's fund flow numbers, according to Chris Mauro, RBC Capital Market's director of municipal bond research. Some of the July 1 payment will also probably show up in next week's fund flows, he said. The funds' four-week moving average remained negative at $534 million. High-yield muni bond funds reported outflows of $492.2 million, compared with inflows of $48.4 million in the previous week. It was the ninth straight week of outflows, with $105.8 million the previous week, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. Puerto Rico's latest problems weren't enough to roil prices in the secondary muni market, which was buoyed by a flight to safety on Greece's creditor woes and on data showing decreased U.S. labor force participation. Overall, yields on 10-year top-rated munis closed the week at 2.32 percent, or 2 basis points lower than where they closed out the previous week. The market will be closed on Friday in observance of the July Fourth holiday.