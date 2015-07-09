FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. muni bond funds post $305.7 mln in outflows -Lipper
July 9, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. muni bond funds post $305.7 mln in outflows -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $305.7 million of net outflows in the week ended July 8, compared with $1.2 billion in outflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained negative at $507.8 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

High-yield muni bond funds reported outflows of $122.8 million, compared with outflows of $492.2 million in the previous week. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by James Dalgleish)

