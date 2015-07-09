FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. muni bond funds post $305.7 mln in outflows -Lipper
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 9, 2015 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. muni bond funds post $305.7 mln in outflows -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote and explanation from analyst)

July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $305.7 million of net outflows in the week ended July 8, compared with $1.2 billion in outflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained negative at $507.8 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

High-yield muni bond funds reported outflows of $122.8 million, compared with outflows of $492.2 million in the previous week.

Phil Fischer, managing director of municipal research and global indices at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said the troubling news from Puerto Rico, Greece, and China have impacted municipal bond fund flows.

“Individual investors chase returns. When we have negative returns, as we have with this volatility, we’ll get outflows,” said Fischer. “They have not been so large as to change the pricing in the secondary market.” (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by James Dalgleish and Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.