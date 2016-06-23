FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-U.S. muni bond fund inflows hit over 3-year high
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 23, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. muni bond fund inflows hit over 3-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with biggest flows since 2013; adds reasons for
investor interest)
    June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $1.4
billion of net inflows in the week ended June 22, the highest
level since January 2016, according to data released by Lipper
on Thursday.
    Investors have poured money into muni funds for 38 weeks
straight - $30.4 billion so far this year alone. Even foreign
investors have been drawn to the U.S. tax-exempt market, which
is seen as relatively safe and offering decent yields, because
interest rates are so low globally.
    This week's positive flows compare to $904.4 million in
inflows in the previous week.
    The four-week moving average remained positive at $918
million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
    High-yield muni bond funds reported inflows of $321.2
million, down from $323.8 million in the previous week.

 (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.