UPDATE 1-U.S. muni bond fund inflows hit over 3-year high

(Recasts with biggest flows since 2013; adds reasons for investor interest) June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $1.4 billion of net inflows in the week ended June 22, the highest level since January 2016, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday. Investors have poured money into muni funds for 38 weeks straight - $30.4 billion so far this year alone. Even foreign investors have been drawn to the U.S. tax-exempt market, which is seen as relatively safe and offering decent yields, because interest rates are so low globally. This week's positive flows compare to $904.4 million in inflows in the previous week. The four-week moving average remained positive at $918 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. High-yield muni bond funds reported inflows of $321.2 million, down from $323.8 million in the previous week. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)