UPDATE 1-U.S. muni bond funds post outflows, but merger impact unclear

(Recasts with break in long streak of inflows; adds uncertainty about the data due to fund merger) By Hilary Russ July 7 (Reuters) - Investors pulled a net $46.9 million out of U.S. municipal bond funds in the week ended July 6, breaking a nearly 10-month streak of consecutive weekly inflows, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday. But it was not immediately clear whether the data was affected by American Funds' merger of two of its state funds into a broader fund. Investors have been pouring money into muni bond funds for months, seeking relative stability and investment-grade quality as well as any yield they can get because interest rates globally are so low. Strong inflows were expected to continue, especially with big coupon payments on July 1 that normally lead to reinvestment. Munis also benefited from the post-Brexit market shock, when investors dumped stocks and snatched up safe-haven assets following Britain's vote to leave the European Union on June 23. The day after the referendum, the yield on top-rated 30-year muni bonds plummeted by 15 basis points to close at 2.08 percent. Since then, it has continued to break records, closing at an all-time low of 1.93 percent on Wednesday amid strong investor demand that has far outweighed supply. But in Thursday's data, several American Funds appeared to lose more than $700 million combined due to negative flows. However, those funds - specifically state funds for Maryland and Virginia bonds - were merged into its Tax-Exempt Bond Fund of America as of June 17, according to a company press release. Spokesmen for Lipper and American Funds said on Thursday that they were still looking into the fund flows. So far this year, muni funds have had $31.5 billion of inflows, and the four-week moving average remained positive at $753.9 million, according to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters unit. Investors moved out of long-term funds and into high-yield funds in the last week, with $409.9 million of outflows versus $200.7 million of inflows, respectively. Intermediate funds also had net inflows, the data showed.