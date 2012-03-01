FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
March 1, 2012 / 10:21 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-US muni bond fund weekly inflows dip to $357 mln-Lipper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts, adds details and BondDesk data)	
    March 1 (Reuters) - Money poured into U.S. municipal
bond funds for a 13th straight week, although net inflows
decreased for a second week in a row -- falling to $357 million
in the week ended Feb. 29 from $883 million in the previous week
-- according to data released by Lipper on Thursday. 	
    The four-week moving average remained positive at $843
million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.	
    Flows into high-yield muni funds also dropped for a second
consecutive week, plummeting to $12.2 million from $183 million
in the week ended Feb. 22.  	
    Meanwhile, flows into exchange-traded muni funds slipped to
$55.9 million from $84.4 million in the previous week, Lipper
reported.      	
    On Thursday, BondDesk Group data for the week ended Feb. 29
showed retail investors bought 2.0 bonds for each one they sold,
down from the 2.1 buy/sell ratio from the previous week.      	
    The total number of bonds bought was 64,419, while the
number of bonds sold totaled 32,293.      	
    The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions of under
100 bonds. U.S. municipal bond funds reported $357 million of
net inflows in the week ended Feb. 29, down from $883 million of
inflows in the previous week, according to data from Lipper on
Thursday.	
    	
	
 (Reporting By Karen Pierog, editing by Andrea Evans)

