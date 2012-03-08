UPDATE 1-US muni bond funds inflows hit 2-year high -Lipper

(Recasts, adds details, BondDesk data)

March 8 (Reuters) - Net inflows into U.S. municipal bond funds more than tripled to $1.2 billion in the week ended March 7, marking the biggest inflows since December 2009, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

Investors have been plowing money into muni funds for 14 straight weeks, and the four-week moving average was positive at about $873 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. Inflows in the previous week were $357 million.

Flows into high-yield muni funds also jumped, totaling nearly $291 million in the latest week versus only $12 million in the week ended Feb. 29.

In contrast, flows into exchange-traded muni funds slipped to $27 million from $55.9 million in the previous week, Lipper reported.

On Thursday, BondDesk Group data for the week ended March 7 showed retail investors bought 2.2 bonds for each one they sold, up from a 2.0 buy/sell ratio from the previous week.

The total number of bonds bought was 64,689, while the number of bonds sold totaled 29,921. The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions of under 100 bonds. (Reporting By Karen Pierog, Additional reporting by Lisa Lambert in Washington)