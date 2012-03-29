FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-US muni bond funds report $430 mln inflows -Lipper
#Credit Markets
March 29, 2012 / 9:41 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-US muni bond funds report $430 mln inflows -Lipper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts, adds details, BondDesk data_)

March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds posted $430 million of net inflows in the week ended March 28, a nearly five-fold increase from the $88 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

It was the 17th consecutive week that investors have moved money into muni bond funds, with the four-week moving average positive at $604 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Flows into high-yield muni funds turned positive at $97.8 million, after outflows of $8.6 million the previous week. Exchange-traded muni funds had inflows of $27 million, a little over half the $44.6 million of the previous week.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended March 28 showed retail investors bought 2.2 bonds for each one they sold, slightly down from the buy/sell ratio of 2.3 the previous week.

The total number of bonds bought was 68,017, while the number of bonds sold was 31,401. The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions of under 100 bonds.

Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Dan Grebler

0 : 0
