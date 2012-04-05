UPDATE 1-US muni bond funds report $63 mln inflows-Lipper

(Adds details)

April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds posted $63 million of net inflows in the week ended on April 4, down sharply from $430 million of net inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

It was the 18th consecutive week that investors have moved money into muni bond funds, with the four-week moving average at a positive $320 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Flows into high-yield muni funds slipped to $69 million after an inflow of $97.8 million the previous week. Exchange-traded muni funds reported net outflows of $1.88 million - the first weekly outflow since August - after posting inflows of $27 million the previous week.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended Wednesday, April 4 showed retail investors bought 2.4 bonds for each one they sold, up from a buy/sell ratio of 2.2 the previous week.

The total number of bonds bought was 67,875, while the number of bonds sold was 28,089. The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions of under 100 bonds. (Reporting by Tiziana Barghini, Editing by Gary Crosse)