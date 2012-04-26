FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-US muni fund inflows nearly triple to $459 mln-Lipper
April 26, 2012 / 10:06 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-US muni fund inflows nearly triple to $459 mln-Lipper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on inflows)

April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $459 million of net inflows in the week ended April 25, nearly three times the $159 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $156 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

With the exception of a week in mid April when money was withdrawn from muni funds, Lipper data show consistent net inflows into municipal bond funds since the end of November 2011. Mid-April’s income tax filing deadline typically leads some investors to liquidate muni holdings to raise cash to pay for their tax liability.

Flows into high-yield muni funds were $202 million, up from $124.2 million in the previous week.

Meanwhile, flows into exchange-traded muni funds turned positive at $44.3 million, reversing three-straight weeks of net outflows. In the week ended April 18 ETF muni funds reported $10.1 million of outflows.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended April 25 showed retail investors bought 2.0 bonds for each one they sold, unchanged from the previous week. The total number of bonds bought was 63,159, while the number of bonds sold was 31,776. The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions. Keywords: LIPPER MUNI/FUNDS (Reporting By Lisa Lambert and Tiziana Barghini; Editing by Leslie Adler and M.D. Golan) ((lisa.lambert@thomsonreuters.com)

