UPDATE 1-US muni bond funds report $653 mln inflows-Lipper

July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $653 million of net inflows in the week ended July 11, more than double the $317 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $537.5 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Flows into the funds popular with retail investors have been positive with the exception of only one week so far in 2012.

H igh-yield muni funds had higher inflows of $173 million compared to nearly $143 million of inflows i n the wee k ended July 4. Ho wever, e xchange-traded muni funds reported a s econd st r aight week of ne t outflows t hat totaled $21.4 million, way up from $26 4,000 of outflows in the previous week. BondDesk Group data for the week ended July 11 showed retail investors bought 2 .5 bonds for each one they sold, d own from 3 .0 i n the previous week. The total number of bonds bought was 65,865 , while the number of bonds sold was 2 6,147. The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.