UPDATE 1-US muni bond funds have $1.14 bln inflows-Lipper
#Funds News
August 9, 2012 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-US muni bond funds have $1.14 bln inflows-Lipper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Net inflows into U.S. municipal bond funds zoomed to $1.14 billion in the week ended Aug. 8, the highest in five months, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The weekly inflow was more than double the $504 million of inflows in the previous week and the largest since funds reported $1.2 billion of inflows during the week ended March 7.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $822.7 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Weekly flows into the funds, popular with retail investors, have been positive since December 2011 with the exception of the week ended April 11.

Flows into high-yield funds were also up substantially, rising to $292.7 million from $130 million in the week ended Aug. 1. But exchanged-traded muni funds reported net inflows of just $9.7 million, down from $25 million in the previous week.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended Aug. 8 showed retail investors bought 2.0 bonds for each one they sold, up from 1.8 in the previous week. The total number of bonds bought was 60,489, while the number of bonds sold was 29,770. The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.

