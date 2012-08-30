FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-US muni bond funds report $613 mln inflows-Lipper
#Funds News
August 30, 2012 / 8:36 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-US muni bond funds report $613 mln inflows-Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $613 million of net inflows in the week ended Aug. 29, up from $436 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $788 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Weekly flows into the funds, popular with retail investors, have been positive since December 2011 with the exception of the week ended April 11.

Net inf lows into high-yield funds fell to $134 million from $186 million i n t he week ended Aug. 2 2.

Meanwhile, exchange-traded municipal funds had net inflows of just $9.37 million after reporting $ 16.1 million of outflows during the previous week.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended Aug. 2 9 showed retail investors bought 1 .8 b onds for each one they sold, d own from 2.0 in the p revious week. The total number of bonds bought was 59, 766, w hile the number of bonds sold was 32, 562.

The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.

