UPDATE 1-US muni bond funds report $260 mln inflows --Lipper
September 6, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-US muni bond funds report $260 mln inflows --Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Net inflows into U.S. municipal bond funds fell 58 percent to $260 million in the week ended Sept. 5, down from $613 million in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $568 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Weekly flows into the funds, popular with retail investors, have been positive since December 2011 with the exception of the week ended April 11.

Net inflows into high-yield funds fell to $124 million from $134 million in the week ended Aug. 29.

Net inflows into exchange-traded municipal funds almost doubled to $17.9 million from $9.37 million the previous week.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended Sept. 5 showed retail investors bought 2.0 bonds for each one they sold, up from 1.8 in the previous week. The total number of bonds bought was 42,469, while the number of bonds sold was 21,383.

The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.

