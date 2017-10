May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds posted net inflows of $63.46 million in the week ended May 22, down from the $306.31 million of inflows recorded during the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average turned positive at $127,000, breaking a nine-week string of negative results for the measure said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.