June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $4.53 billion of net outflows in the week ended June 26, the largest withdrawal on record going back to 1992 and more than twice the $2.22 billion of net outflows the week before, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average was negative at $2.46 billion, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.