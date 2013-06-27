UPDATE 1-Investors pull record amounts from U.S. muni bond funds

June 27 (Reuters) - Investors withdrew a record $4.53 billion from U.S. municipal bond funds in the week ended June 26 as interest rate fears gripped the market, data released by Lipper on Thursday showed.

The net outflow was more than twice the $2.22 billion pulled from the funds the week before, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters whose records go back to 1992. The four-week moving average was negative at $2.46 billion.

“That hurts,” said Chris Mier, a managing director at Loop Capital Markets.

He said the sentiment in the market that prompted the outflows could change, particularly when retail investors see the high yields on the $1.3 billion Illinois general obligation bond issue that priced on Wednesday.

“I think there will be this kind of rekindling,” Mier said, noting that muni yields will look attractive compared with other investments. “What you saw was a last gasp of selling.”

The massive exodus came after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week that the central bank could reduce its bond buying if the U.S. economy shows signs of strength. Investors also fled individual bonds, sending yields to their highest levels since 2011 on Tuesday.

No municipal bond fund appeared spared. High-yield funds registered net outflows of $1.2 billion, the largest withdrawal since November 2010. The outflow from exchange-traded funds, $158.12 million, was the largest on records going back to 2007.

Investors began moving money out before Bernanke’s comments, drawn by a run-up in the stock market, and weeks of heavy withdrawals have shrunk the funds. In total, municipal bond funds’ assets are now $302.79 billion, the lowest since they hit $301.77 billion nearly a year ago in the week ended July 4, 2012.

This year, the funds have registered 15 weeks of outflows totaling $12.44 billion, compared with 11 weeks of net inflows that totaled $6.05 billion.

However, there are signs the rush for the exits might be over. On Thursday, yields fell on Municipal Market Data’s benchmark scale in nearly every maturity.

Yields on top-shelf 10-year bonds dropped 5 basis points to 2.56 percent and yields on highly rated 30-years fell 8 basis points to 3.83 percent. They were still above a month ago, when 10-years yielded 1.99 percent and 30-years 3.15 percent.

“Today’s outflows caught the peaks in yields we saw on Tuesday, so I think that outflows will slow down from next week,” said Daniel Berger, senior market strategist at MMD. “Even with the most recent rally, people can see these levels as buying opportunities.”

At the same time, individual investors swept in to take advantage of the higher rates, according to BondDesk ATS, a major trading platform for retail bond buyers. On Tuesday, the platform registered a record 11,590 trades.

For the week ended June 26, investors bought 2.3 bonds for every one sold, compared with the previous week when they bought 1.8 bonds for every one sold, according to BondDesk.

“This week, individual investors provided support for the market and drove yields down across the board by buying bonds at unprecedented levels,” John Bagley, president of BondDesk, said in a statement.