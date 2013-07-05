FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. muni bond fund outflows narrow to $870.4 mln-Lipper
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2013 / 9:36 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-U.S. muni bond fund outflows narrow to $870.4 mln-Lipper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $870.4 million of net outflows in the week ended July 3, down sharply from a record $4.53 billion of outflows during the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Friday.

The four-week moving average remained negative at $2.3 billion, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Mutual funds specializing in high-yield munis reversed a string of net outflows during the week ended July 3 and posted net inflows of $140.7 million, according to Lipper. High-yield funds during the previous week had net outflows of $1.2 billion.

Exchange traded funds dealing in munis had net outflows of $33.7 million, down from $158.1 million of outflows during the previous week ended June 26, according to Lipper.

Separately, a major trading platform for retail bond buyers, BondDesk Group LLC, reported investors in the week through July 3 bought 2.4 bonds for every one sold, compared with the previous week when they bought 2.3 bonds for every one sold.

Total buys in the week were 84,441 and sells were 34,677, BondDesk said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.