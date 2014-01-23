FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US municipal bond funds report $85.9 mln in weekly inflows-Lipper
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 4 years ago

US municipal bond funds report $85.9 mln in weekly inflows-Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds posted a second week in a row of net inflows, drawing in $85.9 million in the week ended Jan. 22 after net inflows of $103.34 million the prior week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average, however, remained negative at $325.65 million, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Investors primarily put money into high-yield funds, which saw inflows of $160.23 million after $276.36 million of inflows in the week ended Jan. 15.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.