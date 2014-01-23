US municipal bond funds report $85.9 mln in weekly inflows-Lipper

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds posted a second week in a row of net inflows, drawing in $85.9 million in the week ended Jan. 22 after net inflows of $103.34 million the prior week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average, however, remained negative at $325.65 million, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Investors primarily put money into high-yield funds, which saw inflows of $160.23 million after $276.36 million of inflows in the week ended Jan. 15.