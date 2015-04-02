FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
April 2, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. muni bond funds see first outflows of year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with first outflows this year; adds details, analyst
comment)
    April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond investors pulled
money out of muni bond funds last week for the first time this
year, likely as taxpayers liquidate some short-term assets to
pay what they owe for 2014 taxes.
    Muni funds reported $300.6 million of net outflows in the
week ended April 1, compared with $581.7 million in inflows in
the previous week, according to data released on Thursday by
Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
    One institutional intermediate fund appears to have skewed
the results: JPMorgan's Tax Aware Real Return
Fund-Institutional, which shed $187.3 million, Lipper data
showed. The fund now has about $1.4 billion of assets under
management.
    Excluding that single result, total net muni outflows would
have been closer to $100 million, and "almost all of that would
have been from short and ultra-short muni funds," said Chris
Mauro, Director of municipal bond research at RBC Capital
Markets.
    "Flows out of very short duration funds are not unexpected
this close to April 15," he said, referring to the deadline for
filing taxes.
    Fund managers at JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a
request for comment on Thursday.

 (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York)

