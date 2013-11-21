FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-U.S. muni bond funds post $770.2 mln in outflows-Lipper
November 21, 2013 / 11:41 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-U.S. muni bond funds post $770.2 mln in outflows-Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Lipper is correcting the figures it reported for the Nov. 20 week. Muni bond funds posted outflows of $770.2 million, not inflows of $421.8 million. The four-week moving average in paragraph 2 is negative $728.7 million, not negative $430.6 million.)

Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $770.2 million of net outflows in the week ended Nov. 20, compared with $903 million in outflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained negative at $728.7 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. (Reporting By Dan Burns)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
