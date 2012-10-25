UPDATE 1-US muni bond funds report $666 mln inflows-Lipper

Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $666 million of net inflows in the week ended Oct. 24, up from $620.8 million of net inflows during the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $688 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Weekly flows into the funds, popular with retail investors, have been positive since December 2011 with the exception of the week ended April 11.

High-yield funds reported net inflows of $142 million, up from $126 million the week ended Oct. 17.

Net inflows into exchange-traded municipal funds rose to $90 million from $46.2 million in the previous week.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended Oct. 24 showed retail investors bought 1.8 bonds for each one they sold, down from 1.9 the previous week. The total number of bonds bought was 54,325 while the number of bonds sold was 29,476.

The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.