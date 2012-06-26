Flexible equity funds rode Spring volatility-Lipper

By Chris Vellacott LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Freedom to operate hedge fund-like strategies such as short selling or betting big on specific stocks paid off for a small number of equity funds who outshone rivals during the market falls of April and May, a ranking of funds in the UK showed. A ranking by funds data firm Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, of all 3,500 equity funds available in the UK during the two-month sell-off caused by Europe's debt crisis showed a diverse group of funds at the top. Normally performance tables for short periods of time reflect market trends and global themes at the top and bottom of the rankings and not the abilities of individual managers. But there was a diversity at the top of the rankings for April and May. The top performer for the two-month period was a global equities fund run by Swiss wealth manager Lombard Odier, which returned just under 9 percent over the two months. The fund seeks companies that have been punished because "perceived problems have led to market overreactions," according to the investment manager. The average return for all equity funds was a loss of nearly 8 percent while the MSCI World index dropped more than 13 percent over the same period. Two of the funds in the top 10 were vehicles with mandates that allow them to operate some hedge fund-like strategies such as taking short positions - betting on a stock falling - as well as conventional long term investments. One of these, the Legal & General UK Absolute Return fund returned 3.76 percent, over a period when the UK's FTSE All Share index dropped 10 percent. Its manager Robert Churchlow, L&G Investment Management's head of active equities, said the fund was lifted by some successful bets on medium-sized companies with market capitalisation of around 500 million pounds. The fund pursues a "conviction" approach, whereby the fund concentrates assets in select stocks rather than spreading money across many different investments. Churchlow's other much larger funds are not able to do this with medium-sized companies because it would result in them becoming major shareholders. "We can't have too many of those in our long-only funds because in concentrated portfolios with conviction positions we'd end up owning 10 to 15 percent of the companies," he said. Mid-cap stocks that have done well for the fund include media rights company Perform Group and chemicals firm Elementis. Churchlow also highlights house builders like Taylor Wimpey as stocks where the market has largely ignored a recovery in underlying profitability. The fund is also able to take short positions and bets against some UK food and high street retailers have come good in recent months, he said. "When the fund launched in 2010 the market was perhaps sceptical that long-only funds could do the hedge fund thing. So what's pleased us in general is the long book's made money for us but also the short book's made money for us," Churchlow said. Demand for safe havens favoured some themed funds over the period as investors sought safe havens in the market storm. One themed fund that made the top 10 was Fidelity's Global Telecoms fund. Yvette Lloyd, investment director in Fidelity's Global Equities team which runds a number of sector funds said telecoms stocks had benefited from a flight to dividend yielding companies during the turmoil. "Telecoms and utilities have higher dividend yields than other sectors and the dividend makes up ground the share price loses over time," she said. Top 10 equity funds available in UK April/May 2012: Pct Growth: 1. LO Funds - Selective Global P A 8.69 2. Shariah Reliance Global Growth GBP A 8.19 3. Legg Mason Japan Equity A 5.99 4. Typhoon Options B 4.56 5. AXA Framlington Biotech R Acc 4.00 6. Tobam Anti-Benchmark World Equity Fund A1 3.93 7. Aviva Investors Global Real Estate Sec A 3.85 8. Legal & General UK Absolute R Acc 3.78 9. LO Funds - 1798 Europe Equity Long/Short 3.76 10. Fidelity Funds - Global Telecoms A-EUR 3.59