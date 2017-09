Feb 4 -

A New York state jury on Wednesday ordered Pricewaterhouse Cooper to pay financier Kenneth Lipper more than $6 million, finding the firm’s negligence resulted in his payment of that amount in state and federal gift taxes.

Lipper claimed he gifted 20 percent of his shares in Lipper entities to his four daughters in 1999 based on a business valuation PwC prepared for him.

