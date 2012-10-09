TABLE-Hybrid commodity funds outperform in Q3-Lipper

By Claire Milhench LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Below are tables of the best and worst performers in the third quarter of 2012 among the actively managed commodity funds in the Lipper Global database. The return performance is shown in the fund's local currency. The tables use the latest available data provided to Lipper and strip out enhanced index funds that use a very simple rules-based system of rebalancing as well as funds that are wholly focused on natural resource equities. Q3 FUND LEADERS FUND NAME Q3 (%) 1 YR (%) 1. Quantex Commodity Fund USD 22.21 14.66 2. Quantex Commodity Fund CHF 20.75 14.13 3. OP-Raaka-aine A 14.08 13.34 4. Vontobel Fund Belvista 12.65 N/A Dynamic Commodity B-USD 5. BBGI Commodities (USD) 12.64 14.77 Q3 FUND LAGGARDS FUND NAME Q3 (%) 1 YR (%) 1. LoCorr Long/Short Commodities -4.23 N/A Strategy Fund 2. InCube Commodity Relative -3.07 -11.83 Value Fund CHF 3. Parvest Commodities Arbitrage -2.36 -5.25 4. Coeli Power -0.29 -2.89 5. Vescore CYD Alpha Commodities -0.27 -0.24 Source: Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund research and analysis organisation providing independent insight on global collective investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund expenses to the asset management and media communities. Lipper data covers over 228,000 share classes and more than 122,000 funds in 61 markets. It provides the free Lipper Leader ratings for mutual funds registered for sale in 27 countries. Additional information is available at www.lipperweb.com.