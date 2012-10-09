FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Hybrid commodity funds outperform in Q3-Lipper
#Funds News
October 9, 2012

TABLE-Hybrid commodity funds outperform in Q3-Lipper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Claire Milhench
    LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Below are tables of the best and
worst performers in the third quarter of 2012 among the actively
managed commodity funds in the Lipper Global database.
    The return performance is shown in the fund's local
currency. The tables use the latest available data provided to
Lipper and strip out enhanced index funds that use a very simple
rules-based system of rebalancing as well as funds that are
wholly focused on natural resource equities.
    
    
    Q3 FUND LEADERS
 FUND NAME                         Q3 (%)      1 YR (%)
 1. Quantex Commodity Fund USD     22.21       14.66
 2. Quantex Commodity Fund CHF     20.75       14.13
 3. OP-Raaka-aine A                14.08       13.34
 4. Vontobel Fund Belvista         12.65       N/A
 Dynamic Commodity B-USD                       
 5. BBGI Commodities (USD)         12.64       14.77
 
    Q3 FUND LAGGARDS
 FUND NAME                         Q3 (%)      1 YR (%)
 1. LoCorr Long/Short Commodities  -4.23       N/A
 Strategy Fund                                 
 2. InCube Commodity Relative      -3.07       -11.83
 Value Fund CHF                                
 3. Parvest Commodities Arbitrage  -2.36       -5.25
                                               
 4. Coeli Power                    -0.29       -2.89
 5. Vescore CYD Alpha Commodities  -0.27       -0.24
 
    Source: Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund
research and analysis organisation providing independent insight
on global collective investment including mutual funds,
retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund expenses to
the asset management and media communities.          
    Lipper data covers over 228,000 share classes and more than
122,000 funds in 61 markets. It provides the free Lipper Leader
ratings for mutual funds registered for sale in 27 countries.
Additional information is available at www.lipperweb.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
