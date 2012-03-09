FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-LIPPER: Muni bond critics yield a gift for investors
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 5:01 AM / in 6 years

CORRECTED-LIPPER: Muni bond critics yield a gift for investors

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Munis had rough start to 2011, but demand surged in H2
    * Nuveen wins Lipper's large company overall fund family
award
    * Nuveen wins 20 individual Lipper Awards, 17 for munis

    By John McCrank	
    NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - John Miller was on
Christmas vacation in Florida in 2010 when  Wall Street analyst
Meredith Whitney said the $3.7 trillion muni bond market was
about to crash.	
    Whitney, whose prestige soared when she correctly predicted
Citigroup Inc's cash crisis, told investors on national
television to expect hundreds of billions of dollars in defaults
among states and municipalities. 	
    Miller, a co-head of global fixed income at Nuveen Asset
Management, where he oversees $82 billion in municipal fixed
income assets, crunched the numbers. Despite the headwinds
facing local governments at the time, the figures didn't add up.	
    While many investors heeded Whitney's advice, Miller and
Nuveen, which manages a total of $108 billion in assets, stuck
to their guns. When the dust settled, demand for munis surged,
contributing to the investment firm winning the overall fund
family award for large companies this year from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters company. 	
    The Lipper Awards recognize investment funds delivering
consistently strong risk-adjusted returns in their respected
categories. Nuveen won 20 individual 2012 Lipper Leaders awards
on Thursday, including 17 for munis. 	
    "If you don't have a state filing for bankruptcy, you
mathematically almost can't get to hundreds of
 billions unless you're seeing small issuers default
every single day," says Miller, adding that there is no legal
mechanism for states to file for bankruptcy.	
    Munis were also under pressure due to the expectation of
higher interest rates in 2011, and from a record amount of new
issuance in 2010, particularly in the fourth quarter as the
Build America Bond program was wrapping up.	
    The result of those three factors was a mass exit from muni
bonds, including $13.5 billion of outflows in January 2011
alone. 	
        	
    HOT COMMODITIES	
    By June 2011, investors were realizing that the worst case
scenario was not going to bear out.	
    Local governments had made adjustments and cuts to protect
their debt payments, interest rates ended up falling, and new
issuance fell drastically, making munis hot commodities.	
    By the end of 2011, Barclays' main muni bond index returned
10.7 percent, while the S&P 500 rose 2.1 percent.	
    "The returns were phenomenal," says Tom Roseen, head of
research services at Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. "The
pre-tax yields, in some cases, were higher than their taxable
brethren, because of how badly they got beat up."	
    Chicago-based Nuveen's funds were no laggards. The Nuveen
Maryland Municipal Bond Fund and the Nuveen Virginia
Municipal Bond Fund won for a second and third year in
a row respectively for five-year returns; while the Nuveen
Tennessee Municipal Bond Fund won for a second year in
a row for 10-year returns.	
    	
    LOOKING FOR YIELD	
    Looking forward, the prospects for munis are mixed.	
    In 2011, the double-digit returns they generated reflected a
substantial fall in yields. The challenge for muni investors
this year is that yields are close to, if not at, record lows,
making it hard to find good value, says Rob Williams, director
of fixed income and income planning at Schwab.	
    "At the same time, if yields are at current levels, it's
hard for them to fall much further and that's what would be
required to deliver the double-digit returns," Williams says.	
    He recommended muni investors focus on the income from the
bonds' coupons rather than the potential for price appreciation.	
    But Miller says he still sees some opportunities, especially
in lower grade munis, which return more income than investment
quality bonds, but did not rise as much in price last year.	
    "There was less demand in high yield, and therefore, those
credit spreads are higher and those prices are lower, so there
could be some potential for good returns," he says.	
    High-yield sectors Miller likes, on a case-by-case basis,
include property-tax-backed bonds, health care, and education --
 more specifically, charter schools. 	
    He said that as local governments continue to cut back on
spending, 2012 is likely to be the second year in a row of
negative net new issuance.	
    "That means it's harder to find bonds, it's harder to find
yield; and I think it's a stabilizing force to the marketplace
and munis can outperform other fixed income based on that."

