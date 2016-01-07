FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former New York chief judge joins law firm Latham & Watkins
January 7, 2016 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

Former New York chief judge joins law firm Latham & Watkins

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Jonathan Lippman, who retired last week as chief judge of the state of New York and its highest court, has joined the law firm Latham & Watkins.

The former New York Court of Appeals judge will serve as of counsel in the law firm’s litigation and trial department, advising clients on New York law as well as state appeals, investigations and monitorships.

Founded in Los Angeles, Latham is a global law firm with more than 2,200 lawyers in over 30 offices. According to the American Lawyer magazine’s Am Law 200 survey, it was the top-grossing U.S. firm in 2014, with $2.6 billion in revenue.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PM9tEg

