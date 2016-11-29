FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Q&A: Ex-chief New York judge on practicing law across state, national borders
November 29, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 9 months ago

Q&A: Ex-chief New York judge on practicing law across state, national borders

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Jonathan Lippman retired in December 2015 as chief judge of New York after seven years at the helm of the state's court system. In January, he joined international law firm Latham & Watkins, where he is of counsel in the litigation and trial department.

As chief judge, he was behind New York's adoption of the Uniform Bar Exam, which makes it easier to practice in other jurisdictions. The exam was first administered in New York this year.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gscrSw

