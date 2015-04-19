Indonesia's Lippo appoints banks for initial $200 mln e-commerce funding

JAKARTA, April 20 (Reuters) - Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group has appointed Credit Suisse and Bank of America Merrill Lynch to lead its first round of funding, worth $200 million, for its e-commerce push.

Lippo, controlled by the Riady family, has also chosen Rothschild as its financial adviser for the transaction. The funding will be used to “dominate e-commerce in Indonesia,” it said in a statement on Monday.

Lippo plans to launch payment, chat and other online services early next year as it expands in the nascent e-commerce industry of the world’s fourth most populous country, director John Riady told Reuters last month.

Lippo has already earmarked $500 million for a new online department store, and investment in services planned for the first quarter of 2016 will be on top of that, Riady said. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)