Indonesia's Lippo eyes new payment service, satellite TV unit IPO-director
March 19, 2015 / 2:30 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Lippo eyes new payment service, satellite TV unit IPO-director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 19 (Reuters) - Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group plans to launch payment and data services in the first quarter of 2016 as it expands into e-commerce, a senior executive told Reuters.

The planned payment service will have some similarities with U.S. online payment system PayPal but with localised features, director John Riady said in an interview late on Wednesday.

Lippo, which has businesses in retail, healthcare, property, banking and telecommunication, announced in February that it is investing $500 million over the next two to three years in a new online commerce platform.

Riady said it is planning significant investment in the payment and data services which would come on top of the $500 million.

Lippo is also planning to launch an initial public offering of its satellite TV unit this year and could raise “a lot more” than $100 million, Riady said. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
