Indonesia's Lippo seeks to raise $300 mln from 3 IPOs -sources

JAKARTA, April 12 (Reuters) - Lippo Group, a leading Indonesian conglomerate, aims to raise at least $300 million in the second quarter from IPOs of its healthcare, banking and information technology units, four people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Lippo’s healthcare unit, Siloam Hospitals, is expected to raise the most out of the three initial public offerings, targeting at least $200 million. Total valuation for Indonesia’s largest private hospital operator was seen at more than $1 billion, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

PT Ciptadana Securities, a brokerage unit of Lippo Group, will lead the underwriting for the IPOs.

Ferry Budiman Tanja, president director of Ciptadana, confirmed the IPO plan by the three companies but declined to confirm the amount they wanted to raise from the market.

The planned IPOs come after Lippo’s auction last year failed to raise the targeted $300 million for a minority stake in Siloam, despite drawing interest from global buyout funds including Blackstone and KKR & Co.

“The valuation from the potential buyers didn’t match the expectation of the group, so they opted to raise the money from the IPO market,” one of the sources said, adding that the group was still open to the possibility of a strategic partnership after the IPO.

The sources declined to be named because details of the plan have not yet been made public. PT Lippo Karawaci declined to comment.

The parent company of Siloam Hospitals told Reuters in February that it was considering an IPO and strategic partnership to unlock the unit’s value.

Lippo, which is controlled by Indonesia’s powerful Riady family, is also planning to list its banking unit PT Bank National Nobu, a small-sized lender, to raise 800 billion rupiah ($82.56 million) in a 40 percent stake sale, the sources said.

The group’s IT unit PT Multipolar Technology is expected to sell about an 18 percent stake to raise about 200 billion rupiah, making it the group’s smallest unit to launch an IPO.

Lippo has been very active in the capital market this year, most recently with a $1.3 billion share sale with CVC Capital Partners in Indonesian retail giant PT Matahari Department Store last month. ($1 = 9,690 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Janeman Latul; Editing by Randy Fabi and Ken Wills)