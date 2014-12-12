Indonesia property firm Lippo Karawaci sees 15 pct drop in 2015 net income

JAKARTA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Indonesian property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk forecast on Friday a 15 percent drop in 2015 net income following a jump in profit this year due to an asset sale.

The company said in a statement it expects a net income of 2.17 trillion rupiah ($174.86 million) next year, lower than the 2.55 trillion income estimated for this year. The 2014 net income would be more than double last year’s number due to sale of an asset to its real estate investment trust in Singapore.

Ketut Wijaya, president director of Lippo Karawaci, said in the statement the company will continue to focus on large scale development in Jakarta as well as fast-growing cities outside Java island.

“Another attractive area to focus on is our healthcare division as we will continue to expand in existing markets as well as new markets that need health services,” he added. The company owns PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk, the largest private hospital operator in Indonesia. ($1 = 12,410 rupiah) (Reporting By Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)