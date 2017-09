JAKARTA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk, one of Indonesia’s biggest property developers, posted on Friday a 15 percent rise in net profit for the nine months ended September.

The company reported net profit of 1.05 trillion rupiah($86.92 million), up from 912.8 billion rupiah for the corresponding period a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 12,080.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)