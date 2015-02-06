FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia hospital operator Siloam's shares fall after Lippo Karawaci sold stake
February 6, 2015 / 2:20 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia hospital operator Siloam's shares fall after Lippo Karawaci sold stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Indonesian hospital operator PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk fell nearly 5 percent after majority owner PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk said it sold an 8 percent stake in Siloam.

The share price fell as low as 12,700 rupiah per share in early trading Friday, from 13,350 rupiah close on Thursday.

Lippo said it sold 92.8 million Siloam shares at 12,250 each for 1.14 trillion rupiah ($90 million) in total. The sale cuts Lippo’s ownership of Siloam to 70.8 percent from 78.8 percent. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
