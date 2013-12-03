FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Lippo Group sees property sales growth slowing to 15 pct next year
December 3, 2013 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia's Lippo Group sees property sales growth slowing to 15 pct next year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Lippo Group expects property sales growth to slow to 15 percent in Indonesia next year, down from 25-30 percent in 2013 and in-line with a slowdown in the economy, the chief executive of Indonesia’s biggest property developer by assets said.

Next year “is the year of consolidation, slowing economic growth, rising interest rates, tight monetary policy. Therefore demand will definitely drop,” James Riady, CEO of Lippo Group, told reporters on Tuesday.

He said he will focus on developing his property business in eastern Indonesia. Listed units in the Lippo Group include PT Lippo Karawaci and PT Lippo Cikarang.

Indonesian property and coal firms could find obtaining loans increasingly difficult next year as banks tighten their lending, industry officials said last week.

The country’s central bank last month issued guidance to banks to slow loan growth to 15-17 percent in 2014, from 18-20 percent this year, in an effort to protect the financial system from potential turbulence amid heightened global uncertainties. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Matt Driskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
