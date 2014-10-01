FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Online auctioneer Liquidity Services to cut 130 jobs
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2014 / 10:06 PM / 3 years ago

Online auctioneer Liquidity Services to cut 130 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Online auctioneer Liquidity Services Inc said it will cut about 130 full-time and temporary jobs through 2015 after it paid more for a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to auction goods such as field gear and boats.

Losing a contract to auction DoD vehicles also led to the job cuts, spokeswoman Julie Davis said.

“When you lose a portion of business that we are conducting today ... we have less need for the full number of employees we have today.”

The company has about 1,300 employees, she said.

“While we did win the non-rolling stock contract it was at an increased pricing ... so we need to adjust our costs to offset that.”

The company, which provides online auction services to businesses and governments for sale of surplus assets, said the realignment will cost about $1.2 million, which will be reflected in its fourth-quarter results. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.