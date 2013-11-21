FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Liquidity Services Q4 earnings per share $0.32
November 21, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Liquidity Services Q4 earnings per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Liquidity Services Inc : * Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2013 financial results * Sees Q1 2014 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 to $0.24 * Q4 earnings per share $0.32 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 revenue $129.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $124.5 million * Sees FY 2014 adjusted earnings per share $1.60 to $1.76 * Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $124.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2014 earnings per share view $1.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Expect gmv for fiscal year 2014 to range from $1.0 billion to $1.075 billion * Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says will not repurchase shares with approximately $18.1 million yet to be expended under the share repurchase program * Sees stable commodity prices in scrap businessfor FY 2014 * Says expect gmv for Q1 2014 to range from $200 million to $225 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

