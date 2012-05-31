Russia's Lisin ready to buy final 25 pct of Freight One

SOCHI, Russia May 31 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin wants to buy 25 percent of rail firm Freight One from Russian Railways for 45 billion roubles ($1.37 billion) in order to take full control of the company, Freight One head Oleg Bukin said on Thursday.

“The price that we proposed is 45 billion roubles,” he said.

Bukin added that the company will be prepared to carry out an initial public offering in the second half of next year.

In 2011, Lisin won an auction for 75 percent of the firm when Russian Railways (RZhD) sold it.

A source familiar with the results said he bid nearly 126 billion roubles for the stake, equal to $4.2 billion at the time.