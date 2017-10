GENEVA, April 20 (Reuters) - Litasco, the Geneva-based trading arm of Russia’s LUKOIL, said in a document that its traded volumes for oil and products fell slightly last year to 118 million tonnes from a record high of 125 million tonnes the previous year.

The volumes for 2011 included 50 million tonnes of crude oil and 68 million tonnes of refined products, the document showed. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)