JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Litha Healthcare Group Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share down 78% * Says expects revenues to be approximately R1 053 million in the 2013

financial year * Says FY diluted headline EPS at 4.9 cts, down from 22.1 cts previous year * Says FY revenue at 1.46 billion rand versus 1.78 billion previous year