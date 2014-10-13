UPDATE 2-Lithia says profit hurt by drop in used car prices, sector stocks fall

* Says lower used-vehicle prices hit margins in third quarter

* Estimates adj. EPS $1.30-$1.32 vs prior forecast $1.36-$1.38

* Other used car dealers’ profit could also be hit - RBC

* Lithia’s shares slump 20 pct, erase all gains this year

* Shares of rivals AutoNation, Penske, others also fall (Adds analyst comment, background; updates shares)

By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan

Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. auto dealer Lithia Motors Inc said a drop in used-vehicle prices hurt third-quarter profit and the company also cut its fourth-quarter forecast, signaling that a recovering auto sales market would weigh on the earnings of dealers.

Lithia’s shares dropped as much as 20 percent on Monday, their biggest intraday fall since the first quarter of 2010 and erasing all of their 16 percent gain this year through Friday.

Shares of rivals AutoNation Inc fell 5 percent, also erasing its gains this year. Penske Automotive Group Inc , CarMax Inc and Sonic Automotive Inc also fell, by as much as 7 percent, deepening their losses for the year.

While used cars same-store sales rose in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, lower gross profit coupled with “modestly” higher selling costs hurt results, Chief Executive Bryan DeBoer said in a statement.

“The results at Lithia clearly point to a change in the used vehicle pricing market that may add some incremental pressure to the used vehicle gross profit performance across the auto sector,” RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote in a note.

Retail sales of used vehicles made up about a quarter of Lithia’s gross profit in 2013. Used vehicle sales accounted for about 12 percent of AutoNation’s 2013 gross profit and for about 14.2 percent of Penske’s automotive retail gross profit.

A recovering U.S. auto sales market has led to a rise in the supply of used cars, leading to a drop in prices, with the National Automobile Dealers Association forecasting a nearly 7 percent drop in average prices this year.

Wholesale used vehicle prices fell 0.3 percent in September, their fifth consecutive monthly decline, according to automobile auction company Manheim Inc.

Lithia said used car retail same-store sales increased 13 percent in the third quarter, better than the 11 percent rise in new vehicle same-store sales.

But margins in the used vehicles business were about 130 basis points lower than Lithia’s expectations, mainly due to the fall in prices of used vehicles, it said.

Lithia estimated an adjusted profit of $1.30 to $1.32 per share for the third quarter, below its forecast of $1.36 to $1.38.

Lithia also cut its fourth-quarter earnings forecast to $1.17 to $1.19 per share from $1.23 to $1.26.

Lithia’s shares were down 18 percent at $66.40 on Monday afternoon. AutoNation was down 5.5 percent at $48.51, Penske was off 7 percent at $38.24, CarMax was lower 1 percent at $45.06 and Sonic was also down 7 percent at $22.45. (Editing by Joyjeet Das and Savio D‘Souza)