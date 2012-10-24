FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lithia Motors reports record third-quarter earnings
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Lithia Motors reports record third-quarter earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Lithia Motors Inc said Wednesday that third-quarter earnings per share rose 48 percent to 90 cents, its highest quarterly EPS ever, on rising car sales and lower costs.

Lithia, the ninth-largest auto dealership chain in the United States, said quarterly revenue climbed 24 percent to $888.4 million.

Same-store new-vehicle sales rose 30 percent during the quarter, while used-vehicle sales rose 24 percent, the company said.

Lithia said it expects full-year earnings per share of $2.88 to $2.90 on revenue of $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion. The company projected 2013 EPS at $3.11 to $3.21 on revenue of $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion.

Lithia said its board approved a regular quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.