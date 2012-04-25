FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Lithia Motors raises full-year profit outlook
#Market News
April 25, 2012

CORRECTED-Lithia Motors raises full-year profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Auto dealer group Lithia Motors Inc posted a rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand for its new vehicles, and raised its full-year earnings outlook.

Lithia forecast a profit between $2.45 and $2.53 per share for the full year, up from its prior view of $2.06 to $2.16 per share.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.18 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

January-March net income from continuing operations rose to $16.8 million, or 63 cents per share, from $8.4 million, or 31 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 30 percent to $758.9 million for the first quarter.

Analysts had expected Lithia to earn 42 cents per share on revenue of $682.8 million.

Shares of the company closed at $25.00 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

